Yuliett Torres Ditches Undergarments, Flaunts Major Skin Through An Unbuttoned Shirt

Mexican model Yuliett Torres recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her legions of followers by posting a steamy new picture.

In the snap, which was uploaded on Friday morning, the model could be seen rocking nothing but a white shirt, one which she left unbuttoned to put her perky breasts on display. That’s not all, but she also showed off her sexy legs and a glimpse of her thighs to titillate her fans.

For the pic, the hottie was featured relaxing on a sofa. She held a blue mug in her hands and looked away from the camera to strike a candid pose.

Staying true to her signature style, she opted for a full face of makeup. The application featured an ivory foundation that rendered her face a perfect matte finish. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude terracotta shade of lipstick, light gray eyeshadow, lined eyes and a think coat of mascara. She finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows and strobing all over her face. The model also painted her perfectly-manicured nails with a red polish to ramp up the glam.

Yuliett wrote a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she stated that everything feels better with a cup of coffee. She also posted a comment in which she greeted her fans and asked them about their activities at home these days.

The model also tagged her photographer in the post for acknowledgment. Within less than a day of going live, the sexy snap garnered more than 124,000 likes and 1,770-plus comments. Such a volume of interest proves that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website, so it should be no surprise that many of her pics go viral.

“Wow, you are the sexiest lady alive. The best,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“What a gorgeous and attractive figure, love you!” another user chimed in.

“OMG, so sexy. I am speechless,” a third follower remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth admirer wrote that Yuliett’s pic made his day.

“I am in self-quarantine. After looking at this picture, I can spend my day smiling,” they wrote.

Other fans used words and phrases like “so attractive,” “true goddess,” and “simply wow,” to express their admiration for the Latina model.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, many models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support. These include Haley Brooks and Marisol Gonzales.