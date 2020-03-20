Anna Nystrom Flaunts Flawless Figure In Skintight Crop Top And Leggings

Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom captivated fans around the world after she posted a beautiful snapshot of herself on social media on Friday, March 20. The internet sensation took to Instagram to share the photograph with her 8.6 million followers.

In the snapshot, the 27-year-old beauty posed outdoors in the woods in Stockholm, Sweden, as she promoted the launch of her fitness clothing company Ryvelle. Anna stood directly in front of the camera with her hands on her waist as she put her enviable figure on full display. She stared at the camera with a serious facial expression while her long blond locks, which were styled in natural looking waves, cascaded down her back and over her right shoulder. Furthermore, the social media star rocked a full face of makeup that included foundation, sculpted eyebrows, bronzer, a bold smoky eye, and nude-colored lips.

Anna sported her own designs from Ryvelle in the photo, which consisted of a form-fitting two-piece workout outfit. Her white top, which was cropped and long-sleeved, drew attention to both her chiseled core and her toned arms as some of her muscles were visible through the tight garment. Anna’s bottoms, which were off-white in color and high-waisted, also helped to show off her curvy albeit fit figure as they hugged every bit of her thighs, hips, and tiny midriff.

Though the stunner did not accessorize the sporty look, she did add a touch of glamour to the outfit by opting to rock perfectly polished nails that were painted white.

“Finally live,” Anna wrote in her post’s caption, likely referring to her clothing company’s website, which launched just earlier today, per The Inquisitr.

The fitness model’s post was met with instantaneous support from tens of thousands of fans as it accumulated more than 23,000 likes within the first half hour of going live. More than 280 fans also took to the comments section to both vocalize their praise for Anna and congratulate her on Ryvelle’s launch.

“You are very beautiful and attractive,” one admirer commented.

“Absolutely amazing photo,” a second user added.

“You go beautiful girl, congratulations,” a third supportive fan wrote.

“Wow, you are so dedicated to what you are passionate about. Congratulations, greetings from Mexico, you are very beautiful,” a fourth fan proclaimed.

The fitness babe’s post on Friday came after a string of athletic snapshots that the stunner has shared on social media recently. Just Tuesday, Anna posted a beautiful picture of herself in a high heels and a gray two-piece workout outfit that showcased her pert derriere and curvy figure, per The Inquisitr. The post accumulated more than 270,000 likes.