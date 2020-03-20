‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & Other Medical Dramas Are Donating Their Medical Supplies To Hospitals

Essential medical supplies like masks and gloves are in short supply due to the coronavirus outbreak. To help out healthcare providers, medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy, The Good Doctor, New Amsterdam, Station 19, and The Resident are donating their supplies, according to Hollywood Life.

The article quoted a statement from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner, Krista Vernoff. She clarified that both shows had a sizable stock of N95 masks and were happy to donate them to their local fire station. They also donated lots of gowns from the Grey’s Anatomy set.

“We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home.”

The Resident was one of the first shows to start this altruistic trend when they donated several of the shows’ medical supplies to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Doctor Karen Law, a rheumatologist from Grady, shared her gratitude to The Resident team on her Instagram page. She posted a photo of several boxes containing valuable medical supplies placed in front of the emergency room entrance at the hospital.

“This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community,” Law wrote in the caption.

Showrunner Amy Holden Jones lept in action when she learned that Grady Memorial Hospital needed extra supplies. She and her co-creators, including The Resident’s medical advisor, got together to compile supplies and send them to the medical staff. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the team filled two trunks with everything from scrubs to lab coats.

“It’s pretty appalling to think that our doctors and nurses at hospitals don’t have the proper protection — they’re facing these patients who are highly contagious without being protected,” Jones told the outlet.

The Good Doctor donated their supplies to hospitals in Vancouver. The majority of television shows are currently on hold, thanks to the viral outbreak. The medical supplies on the set of shows like Grey’s Anatomy would likely have gone to waste otherwise.

Hospitals are in desperate need of the medical supplies as healthcare systems verge on becoming overwhelmed by patients sick with the coronavirus.

Many public figures have asked for the general public to abstain from buying masks themselves if they’re healthy so that those working in healthcare can use them to protect themselves from getting sick while treating patients.

The Ontario fire department also shared a photo of several firefighters holding boxes of N95 masks donated by the Shondaland and Station 19 team on their Instagram page.