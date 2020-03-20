‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Looks Stunning In Makeup-Free Quarantine Update

Lindsay Arnold of Dancing with the Stars might be laying low at home in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but she certainly looks amazing doing it. On Friday, the DWTS professional shared a photo on Instagram giving her followers a peek at how she’s spending her time at home this week.

The photo that Lindsay shared on Instagram showed her in her bedroom at home. She noted that she had on no makeup and that she was wearing a comfortable robe. She was snuggling with her adorable pup Moose and said this was what her current quarantine situation was.

The Dancing with the Stars dancer noted that she has freshly-colored hair thanks to her stylist. Lindsay’s blond locks were styled casually with a center part and loose waves that cascaded over her shoulders. The dancer’s blue eyes popped from the photo and she had a slight smile on her face as she snapped the selfie.

Like many others around the world, Lindsay is finding herself with a fair amount of unexpected free time lately. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dancing with the Stars tour was recently put on hold. Lindsay and many of her DWTS colleagues had been in the middle of traveling the country to perform for fans, and now they’re all back home.

It looks like Dancing with the Stars fans loved Lindsay’s gorgeous, makeup-free selfie. Within just the first hour after she had initially shared the photo, it already had more than 11,000 likes. Dozens of DWTS fans commented as well, as did fellow dancers.

“how are you this gorgeous omg,” commented one of Lindsay’s fans.

“You’re a beauty and so is your family.. Moose looks just thrilled i just love that dog,” noted another of the Dancing with the Stars pro’s followers.

“Looking marvalous darling! Hey Moose!” wrote someone else.

“You look absolutely stunning. You will not ever need to wear make up to look gorgeous,’ praised another of Lindsay’s fans.

Some celebrities and reality television stars, including Lindsay’s Dancing with the Stars pal and current champion Hannah Brown, seem to be getting a bit stir-crazy already with the ongoing quarantine situation. For now, however, it appears that Lindsay is relatively content to spend her time hanging out with family just like many others around the world are doing during this coronavirus pandemic.

Fans anticipate a new season of Dancing with the Stars coming up again in the fall, but nothing will be confirmed about the casting for that for a while yet. In the meantime, it looks like Lindsay will be doing her best to keep her DWTS fans updated on what she’s doing during this low-key time.