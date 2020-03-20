Wendy Williams Wants To Continue Filming Talk Show Despite Coronavirus, Says She’s ‘Willing To Risk It’

Wendy Williams wasn't happy when she was told she must stay home.

Wendy Williams wants to continue to film her talk show, despite the fact that the coronavirus outbreak has forced her to stay home. Production on The Wendy Williams Show has been discontinued for an indefinite amount of time, as is the case with many other television programs. It has taken some persuasion to keep Williams home and she has admitted she is willing to risk everything to continue production, according to New York Daily News.

Williams sat down with Dr. Mehmet Oz for an episode of Dr. Oz Show that aired on Friday. She was honest when discussing the fact that she had not been too keen about the idea of social distancing but was urged to remain home.

“I got a telephone call, honestly, and the phone call was, ‘Wendy?’ I was like, ‘What? What am I doing wrong now? I always think I’m in trouble. They said, ‘We’re all shutting down everything, all the networks. Nobody is going to be doing new shows. We want all the hosts to be well.'”

Williams went on to say that she had been open to continue filming the show without an audience, despite the fact that her audience members, whom she refers to as her co-hosts, play an essential role in the show. Nevertheless, this idea was shot down. She is clearly eager to get back to work as soon as possible, despite any risk.

“I’m willing to risk it with one camera and a flashlight. I’m ready to go back to work next week. I’m ready to go back to work when we’re like — come on, let’s go,” she said.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the announcement that The Wendy Williams Show had postponed filming indefinitely was revealed last week in a memo to the show’s staff. The reasoning for the decision was to help protect employees and prevent the spread of the virus through person to person contact. For the time being, the show will air re-runs until it is safe to continue filming again. Production will be waiting for the green light to come from both the CDC and government officials.

The Wendy Williams Show is among many talk shows to cease filming during this time. The View, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The Ellen DeGeneres Show are among other popular daytime talk shows to postpone production. Late night shows such as The Late Show with Stephan Colbert have also been cancelled indefinitely.