‘Maxim’ Model Rachel Bush Sizzles In Too-Short Crop Top, Exposes Underwear In Racy New Photos

Rachel Bush gave her fans and followers something to talk about earlier this week when she took to her Instagram page to post a racy double update that saw her in a too-short crop top that left little to the imagination.

The Maxim model posed in front of full-length mirror as she held her phone in front of her to snap the selfies. In the first shot, Bush leaned against the wall in what looked to be a closet. She cocked her hips to one side in a way that made her killer booty pop, while also showcasing her itty bitty waist.

The second shot showed Bush sitting on a fuzzy white mat on the floor in the same location. This time, she placed her hand to her side with her legs in the opposite direction. The model didn’t reveal her location.

Bush rocked a white crop top that made her tanned skin stands out. The top featured long sleeves and an uber-short cut that sat high on her chest, putting a generous amount of her underboobs on display. The garment also appeared to have a turtleneck. The soft fabric of the top also allowed to see that she was not wearing a bra underneath.

The brunette bombshell teamed her racy top with a pair of military green sweatpants. In the first photo, Bush wore the pants loose on her hips, which caused it to sag a bit and exposed her underwear. The model had on a pair of panties with white straps that sat high on her sides, further accentuating the contrast between her curvy lower body and small midsection. The model revealed that her outfit was by Fashion Nova, a brand she often promotes on her Instagram feed.

In the caption, Bush revealed that she went makeup free for the selfie, which illustrates how her days are going lately. She wore her hair swept over to one side and styled down in straight strands.

The photo garnered more than 82,500 likes and about 700 comments since going live, proving to be a hit with many of her 1.3 million followers.

“Ur one of a kind,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

“Everything about you is perfect. Not just saying that,” replied another fan, also including heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[O]mg girl, best hair color yet,” a third one chimed in, pairing the message with a hands raise and a red heart emoji.