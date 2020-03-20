Lindsey Pelas Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Shirt: ‘In My Natural Habitat’

Lindsey Pelas stunned her 9.1 million Instagram followers recently, posting a series of photos of herself wearing nothing but a see-through T-shirt and panties.

The blond bombshell opted to go braless in the Instagram set, showing off her assets through the rumpled tee. She paired the relaxed shirt with a pair of black panties, which hugged her hips and flaunted her hourglass figure.

In the first photo, the Louisiana native leaned against a doorframe, angling her body so that all of her curves showed. She puffed out her chest in the image, leaving little to the imagination in the white T-shirt. The high-rise underwear left room to flaunt her tanned thighs.

While one arm rested against the doorframe, she snapped the photo with her other hand, which captured the full-body shot in the mirror.

In this picture, the model stared straight ahead at the camera, giving some serious bedroom eyes. She puckered her lips for the photo, showing off her plump pout.

She wore her hair tied up in a top knot and left two pieces hanging down in the front, framing her face. The updo showcased her brunette roots, while the bun only emphasized the rest of her platinum blond hair.

The second photo was almost the same as the first, though Lindsey curved her back even more in this shot, making sure her chest was the focal point of the image. She opted to stare at her phone in the second picture, instead of looking directly at the camera as she did in the other.

Lindsey wore minimal makeup for the selfie shoot, showing off her natural beauty while almost bare-faced. Her brown brows arched high over her sea-green eyes. She wore a hint of kohl liner on her lids and waterline. She appeared to wear bronzer on her already sun-kissed cheeks, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a mocha-colored liner and filled in with a dusty rose shade.

She completed the look with silver hoops and nude-colored polish on her nails.

Her followers filled her comments section with heart-eye and flame emoji and words of praise for the model.

“Simply beautiful, all naturaaalll, down right sexy,” one fan wrote.

“Lovely always Lindsey!” another exclaimed.

“Sweet Jesus,” declared a third user, adding a red heart emoji for effect.

“Good lawd,” said a fourth follower, who included a shocked smiley face.

As of this writing, the Instagram slideshow racked up more than 122,000 likes and 1,400 comments and counting.