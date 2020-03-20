Avital Cohen Flaunts Her Fabulous Figure In A Tiny Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

On Thursday, Avital Cohen treated her 1.8 million Instagram followers to a gorgeous beachside snap that offered fans plenty to see and a lot to talk about. The Israeli fitness model went for a walk on the pier, flaunting her incredible figure in a tight little outfit from Fashion Nova that perfectly showcased her fit physique.

The 24-year-old hottie wore a teeny lilac crop top that was as revealing as it was chic. The flirty item was no larger than a bikini and sported long sleeves that added a touch of sophistication to the racy number. The top knotted in the front and was secured with a large bow. Avital teamed up the garment with a cheeky pair of Daisy Dukes, which were a trendy distressed design in a dark-blue color.

The Mediterranean-born beauty went heavy on the accessories, sporting an ankle bracelet in addition to the cute silver diadem that she wore in her hair. A delicate choker necklace adorned her decolletage. The piece featured a spherical pendant, which mirrored her round, drop-down earrings.

Avital slipped on a pair of white sneakers for comfort. The stunner showed off her insane body in a sultry pose, coquettishly playing with the bow of her minuscule top as she looked down at her voluptuous assets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B97F9EdhB6f/

The brunette bombshell put on a leggy display, flashing her toned pins in the tiny shorts. The babe put one leg in front of the other, slightly bending her knee to show off her muscular calf. The Daisy Dukes boasted a distressed hem that called attention to her strong, bare thighs. The denim garment had a low waistline that rose just below her belly button, accentuating her chiseled tummy. Her sculpted abs were also on display, as was her taut waist.

The Band Energy elite model wore her waist-length tresses down and brushed over her shoulders. Her locks framed her trim midriff, further emphasizing her lean build and hourglass curves.

The Instagram sensation completed her look with an elegant glam that included bold, faux eyelashes and a glossy pink lipstick. She wore an understated eye-shadow and added a bit of color to her cheeks with some blush. Her bangs were styled with a side-part and were brushed behind her ears. A couple of rebel tendrils swept over her face, luring the gaze to her beautiful features.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B9o5RHWhca2/

The photo also offered a splendid view of the sea. The clear, turquoise waves frothed as they reached the sandy shore, mirroring the serene sky overhead. A second pier was visible in the distance, next to a stretch of lush vegetation.

Avital penned an uplifting caption about using the imagination to keep positive during this trying time. She added a few illustrative hashtags, among which were “#stayfearless” and “#letsdoittogether.” The upload received a lot of love from her fans, racking up more than 51,700 likes and 615 comments.

“Oh what a cuteee too and you look gorgeous as always,” wrote German travel blogger, Mareen, who is known as Miss Everywhere. The blonde also left a pair of blowing-kiss emoji.

“Gorgeous outfit. Keep rocking it,” commented famous bodyguard Pascal Duvier, who has made headlines for his association with Kim Kardashian.

“Always Beautiful,” gushed a third Instagram user, who added three rose emoji. “Stay Safe Princess,” continued their message, followed by an emoji of two hands folded in prayer.