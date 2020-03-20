Sophie Van Oostenbrugge Trains Her Abs In Orange Sports Bra And White Leggings In New At-Home Workout Video

Dutch fitness influencer, Sophie Van Oostenbrugge trained her abs in the most recent video on her Instagram page. Dressed in a peach sports bra and white leggings the blonde powerhouse started the circuit with knee-ins into leg kicks. For this exercise, she got into a push-up position on her hands and toes. She then pulls each knee toward her torso one after the other. In her caption, she recommended doing 15 repetitions on each side for five rounds.

In the next clip, she tackled a series of half burpees which required her to assume a plank position before jumping her legs forward and extending them again. She recommended doing the exercise for 30-45 seconds and repeating the set four times after that.

In the third and last video, Sophie ended the circuit with mountain climbers which meant that she had to alternate bringing her knees toward her chest at a rapid, consistent pace while she held a pushup position with her arms. She recommended doing five 30 to 40-second sets in her caption.

The post has been liked more than 20,000 times as of this writing and more than 150 Instagram users have commented on it.

One fan shared their plans to complete the workout during their coronavirus-induced isolation.

“I’ll try for the next two weeks being at home because of quarantine,” they wrote.

Another commenter shared that they were from Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus.

“Thanks for everything you do,” they wrote. “I’m forced into quarantine to prevent contamination, every gym is locked down so your workout routine helps me a lot. Also mentally. [Heart emoji] from Italy.”

Others used the post as an opportunity to compliment Sophie’s attractiveness.

‘True meaning of washboard abs,” a third Instagram user wrote before including a flexed bicep emoji to their comment. “Summer ready much.”

A fourth fan was blunter with their praise.

“Your abs are amazing,” they wrote.

This isn’t the first of Sophie’s recent at-home workout videos. In a previous post, she trained her upper body in a yellow sports bra and gray leggings. Sophie incorporated a chair into a circuit that included tricep dips, pushups, plank shoulder taps and pike pushups.

“No equipment needed w this upper body circuit *sooo no excuses* don’t underestimate it though it’s a CHALLENGE,” she wrote in the caption.

The post has been liked over 30,000 times so far and more than 300 Instagram users have commented on it.