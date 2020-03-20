Rianna Conner Carpenter Busts Out Of A Camo Bandeau While Crouched Down In The Sand

Former soldier and Playboy model Rianna Conner Carpenter tantalized her 613,000 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping new pic on Thursday night.

In her latest pic, taken at Pismo Beach in California, Rianna sat on the sandy shore while wearing a camouflage outfit. The ocean was visible behind her.

All she wore on her top was a bandeau that did little to cover her large breasts. She showed off a lot of her underboob and her narrow waist and flat midsection. On her lower half, she wore a pair of camo cargo pants with a thick forest green belt.

Rianna treated her admirers to a visual of her shapely figure and the majority of her colorful tattoos. The model left very little of her upper body to the imagination. To pose for the photo, Rianna sat down in the sand with her legs splayed out beneath her.

She gripped one thigh with her left hand and lifted her right arm above her head to run through her long golden mane. While peering off into the distance, Rianna’s face looked serene and sultry.

The hottie sported a full face of makeup her outdoor photoshoot. She filled in her plump and parted lips with a dark shade of lipstick, and she brightened her cheeks with blush and highlighter. Finally, she groomed her eyebrows and made up her eyes with eyeshadow, eyeliner, and mascara.

According to her caption, the photo was an outtake from Rianna’s official calendar, and she credited 50mm Foto Graphix for the shot.

Rianna’s latest share was an instant hit with her fans. In less than a day, it generated almost 17,000 likes and more than 300 comments. Fans flocked to her comments section to compliment her good looks and praise her incredible curves.

In her caption, she teasingly asked her fans about whether or not they would join her “zombie hunting team” in the event of an apocalypse.

“Depends… do you have TP? If so I’m in. Expert qualifications with rifle & handgun when I was enlisted,” wrote one person, jokingly detailing their qualifications for Rianna’s dream team.

“Hell yes I’d be on your team!” exclaimed another user.

“This is SO STUNNING, my love,” said a third fan, adding several starry eyes emoji to their remark.

A fourth admirer contributed, “Guns, you and whiskey for the apocalypse. Damn I’d be all set.”

Earlier this month, the “Combat Barbie” posted a beautiful pic of herself rocking a skimpy bikini that barely contained her busty chest.