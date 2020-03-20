Majority Of Americans Now Approve Of Donald Trump’s Handling Of Coronavirus, Poll Says

A new ABC/Ipsos poll of the general American population released Friday revealed that 55 percent of respondents said they approve of President Donald Trump‘s handling of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, while 43 percent said they disapprove. As reported by Newsweek, the poll surveyed 512 American adults from Wednesday through Thursday and has a margin of error of 5 percent.

According to Newsweek, the new results are a flip from last week, when the previous iteration of the survey released March 13 found that 54 percent of Americans disapproved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and 43 percent approved.

The recent poll echoes the results from a Harris poll released Thursday that surveyed 2,050 U.S. adults across two waves. As reported by Breitbart, the survey showed an increase in approval of Trump’s coronavirus handling from 51 to 56 percent in just days.

“The separate polls demonstrate that Americans across the board are increasingly approving of the way the president is handling the coronavirus pandemic,” the publication noted.

The change in public approval of Trump’s COVID-19 approach comes after prominent Democrats, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, praised the president’s recent response to the pandemic. Much of the praise came after the Trump administration’s announcement of cash payments for Americans, as well as other plans to provide relief for the country amid the pandemic.

In addition to financial relief, Trump has implemented vast travel restrictions to affected countries and invoked the Defense Production Act to ensure the necessary equipment is created to deal with the virus. The administration also announced Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulations tied to hydroxychloroquine would be removed to allow for off-label treatment amid promising studies from other countries that suggest it may be effective in treating coronavirus patients.

As reported by Politico, Trump has been engaging in daily White House briefings with the coronavirus task force to address reporters and announce new federal actions. The publication noted the “solemn” approach and contrasted it to his “widely criticized” initial response.

Despite the approval, Trump’s approach has not been met positively by everyone. As The Inquisitr reported, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio claimed on Friday that his pleas to Trump’s White House have fallen on deaf ears. According to de Blasio, all of his recent requests for additional medical supplies have yet to be answered.

Per Politico’s report, Trump told reporters Thursday that the federal government is “not a shipping clerk” and pushed the responsibility to governors for acquiring necessary medical supplies.