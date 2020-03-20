Shanina Shaik Flashes Her Curves In A Neon Green One-Piece Swimsuit With A Revealing Cut-Out Design

Shanina Shaik rocked a revealing one-piece swimsuit in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Victoria’s Secret model took to her account on Friday morning to dazzle her two million followers with an eye-popping snap that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. The image was taken selfie-style through the reflection of a full-length mirror set up inside the 29-year-old’s closet and saw her gazing at her phone to ensure that she captured the photo at the perfect angle.

In the caption of her post, Shanina gave a shout out to her “favorite fit queens” for providing at-home workouts for her to perform while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. She showed off the results of the sweat sessions by sporting a skimpy swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her fit physique.

Shanina stunned in a sexy, neon green one-piece that popped against her gorgeous, all-over glow. The textured swimwear boasted thick shoulder straps that showed off her toned arms and a scoop neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage to her audience. This, however, was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display.

The Australian bombshell’s swimwear proceeded to cinch in the middle of her torso with a neon pink ring that drew attention to her trim waist. It also featured two revealing cut-outs that fell on either side of her midsection, allowing her to show off her flat tummy and abs. Meanwhile, the bottom half of the garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased Shanina’s long, lean legs, as well as her killer curves.

Shanina kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a single beaded bracelet. Her dark tresses were worn down and flipped to one side of her head, and she opted to go makeup-free to allow her striking features and natural beauty to shine.

Fans wasted no time in showering the lingerie model’s latest social media appearance with love. The steamy shot has racked up over 24,000 likes after just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Shanina’s jaw-dropping display.

“Omg what a beautiful body,” one person wrote.

Another fan called Shanina a “goddess on Earth.”

“You look in great shape Shanina. Stay well,” commented a third follower.

“Gorgeous and hot beauty you have love,” a fourth admirer gushed.

This is hardly the first time that Shanina has shown some skin on her Instagram page. Another recent share from the model saw her working on her tan in an impossibly tiny pink bikini that left little to the imagination. That look proved popular with her followers as well, who awarded the double Instagram update nearly 40,000 likes and 200-plus comments.