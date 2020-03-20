Blond Bombshell Antje Utgaard Shows Off Curves In Tiny Yellow Bikini As She Snuggles Her Pooch

Antje Utgaard showed off her signature curves to her 1.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, March 19, with her most recent post. The American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself a hanging out poolside in a tiny bikini as she cuddled her dog.

The photos saw Utgaard kneeling in a lounge chair with her legs spread apart as her pooch, a Maltipoo named Leo, sat in the middle. In both shots, the model posed with a lollipop to her mouth while placing her other hand on her dog’s chest. In the first, Utgaard looked into the camera with a coquettish smile. The second photo showed her looking down at Leo, who was looking up at her in both instances. The geotag revealed that the pictures were taken in West Hollywood, California, though the model didn’t specify the exact location.

The blond bombshell rocked a yellow two-piece bathing suit that boasted a light yellow checkered print against a white background. The seams were neon yellow, creating an interesting contrast. The bikini top featured thin straps that went around her neck and a tie front. The bodice of the bikini was small, featuring a low neckline that teased a lot of Utgaard’s ample cleavage.

On her lower body, Utgaard had on a pair of matching bottoms thick thick straps that tied on the sides. The bottoms sat high on her sides, accentuating her strong hips. The Wisconsin native didn’t reveal where her swimsuit was from.

Utgaard wore her hair parted on the left and swept over slightly to the right. Her tresses were styled down in natural wavy strands that gave her the perfect beach hair. She accessorized her look with stylish pink shades and a simple gold bracelet. The second photo showed that Utgaard opted to wear a bit of eye makeup, including black liner and shimmery shadow.

In her caption, Utgaard asked her fans which of the shots they liked best. She also noted that she is enjoying the extra one-on-one time with Leo.

In under a day of being published, the photo has garnered more than 28,500 likes and over 280 comments, proving to be popular with her fans and followers.

“U r magnificent,” one user wrote, trailing the words with an angel face and a fire emoji.

“Leo [smiling face with sunglasses emoji] lucky dog,” replied another user.

“Two is so cute because it shows the love between you two,” a third user chimed in, including a long string of red and green heart emoji.