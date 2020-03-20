Blond Babe Alexa Collins Flaunts Curves In Tiny, Gold ‘Quarantini’ Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Collins is using her time in quarantine to try on some new bikinis, as she explained in a new Instagram post on Friday. The blond bombshell shared a video and a few photos of herself in a mirror as she rocked a skimpy, gold Ivy Swimwear bikini that left little to the imagination.

The post showed Alexa standing in her bathroom mirror with a white door open behind her. Light appeared to be shining down on the model from the mirror as the rays bounced off her tan, radiant skin. She showed off her body from all different angles in the tiny two-piece, which certainly showed off her best assets.

Alexa’s look included a shiny, demi-cut top with ruched fabric on the cups. The tiny bikini just barely contained her busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out of the center. The underwire rested above her breasts slightly, revealing some underboob as well.

The top allowed Alexa’s flat, toned tummy to be on full display. She paired the top with a matching, U-shaped thong that sat low on the front of her waist to further show off her abs. Meanwhile, the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Alexa’s pert derriere and long, lean legs were exposed in the bikini bottom.

Alexa accessorized her swimwear with a silver, beaded choker necklace, silver earrings, and a gold watch. She also wore a full face of makeup, including expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. The model styled her long, blond hair down in luscious waves.

Alexa first included a video where she wiggled her hips in the tint suit and ran a hand through her hair. In one of the accompanying photos, she tugged at her bikini straps and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze. She also turned around to show off her round booty in the triangular thong.

Alexa’s post garnered more than 6,400 comments and just over 200 comments in one hour. Many of the babe’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“The world is blessed by you! Not only are you simply drop dead gorgeous on the outside but your just even more stunning on the inside,” one fan said.

“You look absolutely stunning Beautiful,” another user added with red hearts.

Alexa’s fans know that she can rock any look, from swimwear to streetwear. Earlier on Friday, she rocked both as she sported a bikini top and denim shorts in another post.