Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Topless Photo

The cosplay model looked stunning in her latest Instagram post.

On Friday, March 20, cosplay model Erica Fett shared a sizzling snap with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

In the tantalizing picture, the 32-year-old is seen sitting, perched on the top of a leather chair in a blue lit room. She opted to go topless, wearing only a pair of sheer orange underwear. Erica covered her chest with her arms, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. That being said, her ample cleavage was still put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also given a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Erica kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any jewelry.

The bombshell styled her auburn hair in loose curls and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful blue eyes pop with warm-toned eyeshadow and a light coat of mascara. She also sported sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, and nude lipgloss.

For the photo, Erica struck a seductive pose by pressing her knees together and hunching her shoulders. She grazed her fingers against the side of her face, as she looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open.

In the caption, the digital influencer asked her followers to guess the number of tattoos she has on her body.

Many of Erica’s admirers quickly flocked to the comments section to fulfill her request.

“30 I’d say and you look absolutely gorgeous,” gushed a fan.

“Looking gorgeous Erica. 45 tattoos? Love the photo,” said a different devotee, adding a string of red heart and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Some commenters, however, noted that they found themselves unable to give Erica an estimation.

“I can’t count your tattoos because I’m too busy looking [at] the beautiful lady to stop and count,” wrote a follower.

“I don’t see a number of tattoos, I see a global work of art! You are ONE as a whole,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The model graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to love the sizzling snap as it soon racked up more than 26,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the tattooed beauty has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this week, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore pastel blue lingerie that left little to the imagination. That post has been liked over 61,000 times since it was shared.