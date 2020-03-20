Janet Jackson Guides Fans On How To Keep Busy Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Music icon Janet Jackson took to Instagram to guide her followers on things to do if they are self-isolating or distancing themselves from people due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has already killed thousands of people around the world.

The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker shared eight bits of content within one post that contained some ideas if they are struggling or need a distraction.

In the first shot, Jackson recommended meditation and praying. The image contained three pics of her. Two of herself praying and one with her eyes closed.

In the next slide, she insisted fans could start stretching and working out. The collage contained two photos of Jackson in rehearsals warming up and another of her stretching her leg out the window of a car while poking her tongue out.

In the third frame, the “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” songstress listed listening to music as a way of lifting up people’s spirits. The image had a video attachment of her music video for “Just a Little While” and included a vintage black-and-photo of the star from when she was young.

In the fourth slide, Jackson attached another clip from a music video, “Again,” which saw her writing.

In the next four frames, the “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper recommended talking to loved ones, strutting, role play, and self-love.

Jackson geotagged her upload as “Love & Light” and for her caption, she explained that positivity and spreading love is everything right now.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 78,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be popular with her 4.3 million followers.

“Everything about this list is brilliant. I love you!” one user wrote.

“Thanks Janet… FYI your music is something that helps us get through rough times!! Sending that same energy right back to you! ” another shared.

“Thank you for this!! Have to remain positive and optimistic,” remarked a third fan.

“Thank you for this Janet!!! Been listening and dancing to your music. It has been my escape! You are always an inspiration!” a fourth admirer commented.

Jackson is no stranger to using her platform for good. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on International Women’s Day, the “Made for Now” entertainer shared a glamorous photo of herself wrapped up in a white bed sheet. She sported her dark long curly hair down and pushed it over to one side while applying a matte lip color and black mascara. For her caption, Jackson used an inspirational quote taken from Maya Angelou’s poem “Phenomenal Woman.”