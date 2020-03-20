Isabella Buscemi Spices Up Her Instagram By Sharing A Sizzling Snap Of Herself Wearing A Red Bikini

Instagram stunner Isabella Buscemi kicked off the weekend with a sizzling new pic of herself wearing a red bikini and not much else. The hottie appears to be self-quarantining like most people are right now. She teasingly asked her 2 million Instagram followers about joining her in isolation.

In the snap, Isabella wore a swimsuit by Fashion Nova. On her upper half, she rocked bright red one-sleeve top that matched her skimpy thong perfectly. The sexy stunner posed in a full-length mirror and snapped her selfie with her iPhone camera. Isabella ensured that her fabulous and voluptuous booty was front and center, popping her rear end to the side.

Aside from her scandalous outfit, the model also added an adorable floral accessory to her hair that perfectly matched her bathing suit. Isabella left her hair down and straightened. She also sported a full face of makeup despite remaining indoors.

Her smile was practically luminescent, her teeth bright white, and her lips painted in lip gloss. For her eyes, the beauty dusted her lids with cream shadow and thickened her lashes with a coat of mascara. As a final touch, Isabella used some blush to brighten her cheeks.

She looked content inside of her modernist home, smiling at her phone screen as she adjusted the camera to the perfect angle. Not only did she flaunt her terrific rear end, but her thick thighs were also visible.

In less than an hour, Isabella’s post racked up over 21,500 likes and more than 300 comments. Fans quickly poured into her comments section to say they would be honored to join her in quarantine. Several people were in awe over her hot outfit and praised her for wearing the color red. A few people were impressed with Isabella’s house, praising the model for her decorations and stylish flair.

“You look soooooooo sexyyyyyyyy,” gushed one admirer, adding a few fire emoji to their comment for good measure.

“[Y]ou look sexy in red,” complimented a second fan.

“You’re so unbelievable omg you’re so flawless! Beyond stunning,” chimed in a third user.

A fourth person wrote, “The most sensual and beautifull [sic].” They also inserted multiple heart eyes emoji to their remark.

Aside from her regular followers, several of Isabella’s famous colleagues also liked and commented on her photo, including Genesis Lopez, Yaslen Clemente, and Bruna Rangel Lima.

Yesterday, Isabella drove her followers wild with a gorgeous snapshot of herself rocking black lingerie with glittering straps.