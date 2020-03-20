Reese Witherspoon Goes For A Walk With ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Co-Star Laura Dern

Actress Reese Witherspoon delighted her 21.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a double Instagram update that featured her friend and Pretty Little Liars co-star Laura Dern. The duo seemed to have gone for a walk together to enjoy nature, although Reese didn’t include a geotag that indicated where exactly the photo was taken.

In the first snap, Reese seems to have taken a selfie based on the angle and perspective of the shot. The blond beauty wore a navy baseball cap, and had her hair pulled back away from her makeup-free face. She had on a puffed jacket with deep mahogany and magenta tones, and flashed a huge smile in the photo. Laura appeared in the background, also bundled up to combat the chilly air. Laura rocked a white t-shirt, black bottoms, sneakers, and a puffed jacket that almost came to her knees. The jacket was open and Laura waved at the camera with a big smile on her face.

For the second snap, the duo switched their positions. Laura was in the foreground of the shot, smiling at the camera with sunglasses on her face and her hair styled in an artfully tousled way. Reese waved in the background, and showed off a bit more of her ensemble which included black leggings and colorful pink sneakers.

Reese tagged Laura in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post, sharing a sweet moment from their friendship with her Instagram audience. Her fans absolutely loved her adorable “social distancing” post, and it racked up over 118,700 likes within just 19 minutes. The post also received 1,477 comments within the same brief time span from her eager followers.

“Y’all are so cute!” one fan commented.

“This made me so happy, thank you for spreading positivity during this time. sending much love,” another follower added.

Another fan had fun coming up with a hybrid name for the two famous actress’s friendship, like when celebrity couples receive a joint name, and commented, “Reese Witherdern.”

“Big Little Lies vibes!” another fan said, followed by two praise hands emoji, referencing the popular show they are on together.

Reese has been thrilling her fans with her posts sharing glimpses of her life recently, and just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she took her fans back to the ’90s. In order to prepare for an upcoming role in Little Fires Everywhere, Reese uncovered an old copy of Seventeen magazine from 1997 in which she was on the cover.