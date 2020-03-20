Tom Hanks Faces Increased Risk As A Coronavirus Patient Due To Having Type 2 Diabetes

New information explains how the coronavirus might affect those with diabetes differently.

Tom Hanks, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, could experience increased risk due to the fact that he has type 2 diabetes, according to Fox News. As this pandemic progresses, doctors are getting more information regarding how the coronavirus could effect those with an underlying condition such as diabetes differently.

Hanks, who revealed publicly in 2013 that he has type 2 diabetes, announced through social media on March 11 that both he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while they were in Australia. Although they have since been released from the hospital, Hanks will have to be particularly cautious due to the fact that viruses such as this one can thrive within the body of someone with high glucose levels. In addition, those with diabetes already have compromised immune systems.

Due to the fact that Hanks has diabetes, he is at risk of inflamation as well as internal swelling. Those with this diabetes will want to avoid a condition called diabetic ketoacidosis, which is when the body begins to break down fat too quickly, causing there to be not enough insulin in the body.

The coronavirus has run its course throughout China and doctors are now able to look at the statistics regarding patients with diabetes that contracted the virus. There have been 44,000 cases of the coronavirus in China and those that had diabetes faced a far higher fatality rate than those who did not. In fact, the death rate for Chinese coronavirus patients was estimated to be seven percent higher than those who were otherwise healthy.

It’s not only Hanks that faces the risk of increased complications due to the coronavirus. Wilson is a breast cancer survivor which means that she too could potentially faced heighten risk due to a compromised immune system. Both Hanks and Wilson have taken their positive coronavirus diagnosis very seriously, while also remaining positive that they will fully recover.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Hanks and Wilson are currently in self quarantine in a rented home in Australia where they will remain until it is safe for them to return home to the United States.

In Hanks’ most recent post on Instagram, he gave fans an update on his condition.