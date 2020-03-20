Natalie Roser Flashes Taut Tummy In Hot Workout Set

Much to the delight of her 1.2 million fans, Natalie Roser sizzled in a coordinating workout set that showcased her taut tummy. In the brand new double-photo update that was added to her feed, the model shared that she is finally going to share one of her workouts that includes ab exercises as well some lower backstretches while also crediting Bo and Tee for her skimpy little outfit.

In the first image in the series, the blond bombshell posed for a photo in a gym. Just behind her was a rustic wooden wall and a big piece of exercise equipment. The Australian beauty leaned on a large metal ring, draping both of her arms across the middle of it. Looking straight into the camera, she flashed a slight smile as well as her big white teeth. Roser appeared to be wearing a minimal amount of makeup in the shot with just a little bit of blush and light lip gloss. The model pulled back her long, blond locks into a high ponytail, adding a pair of gold hoop earrings to the outfit as well.

The 29-year-old showcase her long and lean body for the camera while clad in a coordinating workout set that included a tight green crop top and a pair of matching leggings. The outfit appeared to be made out of dry fit material, hugging her in all the right places. The second image in the series showed the model in the same exact outfit, that time raising one hand in the air and resting the other on her hip.

The post has only been live on her page for an hour but so far, Roser’s fans have given it rave reviews, clicking the “like” button over 5,000 likes. Instagram users have also given the new shot over 50 comments with the majority of fans commenting to let the blond beauty know that she looks incredible.

“You’re absolutely stunning, Natalie!!!,” one follower gushed.

“Girl this is awesome! I have scoliosis as well! One of my legs is a little longer than the other so it causes my spine to curve floor ab work can be tough on me a lot of the time,” a second fan added.

“Love what you’re doing!!! I am doing the same thing, Spinning on my road bike in my garage….,” another added with a red heart emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr shared that Roser sizzled in another sexy workout set — that time one that was electric blue in color.