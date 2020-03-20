Larsa Pippen Shows Off Her Voluptuous Curves In A Sexy Mini Dress

Reality television star Larsa Pippen showcased her voluptuous curves in her latest Instagram post, in which she rocked a scandalously short mini dress. The picture was a selfie, and some of Larsa’s home was visible in the background, including a pale wood console with a flat-screen television mounted to the wall above it.

Larsa’s dress featured a half turtleneck neckline, covering up her cleavage while still leaving a bit of her slender neck exposed. The dress had long sleeves, however Larsa managed to show plenty of skin thanks to the short hemline of the garment. While Larsa’s black clutch bag covered up some of the details, the dress seemed to have a slightly asymmetrical hem that wrapped across her lower body. The look came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving her curvaceous legs on full display.

The dress itself was crafted from an eye-catching black-and-white pattern, and had a figure-hugging silhouette that accentuated Larsa’s hourglass physique.She held her clutch in one hand and her cell phone in the other, placing her fingers on either side of the pop socket attached to the back of her phone.

The dress Larsa wore was from the retailer Pretty Little Thing, and she made sure to tag them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Larsa also tagged Saint Laurent in the picture, suggesting that the clutch she was gripping was from the designer label.

Larsa’s long locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her chest in voluminous curls, almost reaching her slim waist. A nude gloss with a slight pink tint and shimmer accentuated her plump pout, and her eyes were done in a subtle smoky style that made for a sexy beauty look.

The reality television star’s Instagram followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just 46 minutes, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the ensemble as well, and the post received 116 comments within less than an hour.

“You look amazing in that dress,” one follower commented.

“Them lips,” one fan said, captivated by that particular feature.

“Your hair is everything” another fan said, followed by a flame emoji and heart eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” one added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa showed off her curves in a much more revealing ensemble. The bombshell rocked a cobalt blue bikini and long braids in a throwback snap, and told her fans in the caption that she was “staying home and going thru pics imagining being on the beach.”