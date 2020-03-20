‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Friday: Willow’s Upset, Carly’s Persuasive, & Lulu Battles Brook Lynn

Friday’s episode of General Hospital will show many Port Charles residents scrambling. Spoilers indicate that Willow and Chase will have a difficult conversation, as will Carly and Michael. They are all desperate to keep Wiley away from Nelle, but it’s not going to be easy. The March 20 show will also bring drama involving Lulu and Brook Lynn along with more on Peter and Spinelli’s chaos.

The sneak peek shared on Twitter suggests that Chase will come clean with Willow and tell her about the conversation and deal he had with Sasha. General Hospital spoilers make it clear that Willow will not be pleased to learn about this. She surely won’t like the idea that Chase thought he could and should try to protect her without including her in the conversation.

Earlier this week, Sasha suggested that Michael marry Willow for the sake of trying to beat Nelle in the custody battle. Chase was immediately and vocally against the idea, but it was easy to see that Willow wasn’t quite so opposed.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Willow will be speculative in some sense in the days ahead. That seems to hint that she may well continue to consider this marriage idea and become increasingly open to the possibility.

Michael was also quite surprised and opposed to Sasha’s suggestion that he marry Willow. However, General Hospital spoilers tease that he may soon find himself facing pressure regarding this idea coming from multiple fronts. Sasha may have backed off, at least temporarily, but Carly is about to insert herself more deeply into this situation.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that during Friday’s show, Carly will tell Michael that they need to do absolutely whatever it takes to protect Wiley. Sasha will be listening in from the other side of the doorway and viewers apparently will soon see Carly and Sasha seemingly coordinating efforts.

Friday’s show will also bring the next chapter in the ongoing drama between Lulu and Brook Lynn. These two have disliked one another for years, but it’s escalated in recent days. General Hospital spoilers detail that as the two women face off at the Metro Court, Brook Lynn will end up charging toward Lulu. It looks like things will get wild before someone manages to intervene and force the two women to chill out.

This next episode will also bring developments involving Maxie and her frustration with her job, show Anna trying to convince Jason that Peter’s innocent, and reveal that Valentin is making more plans. General Hospital spoilers hint that the next couple of weeks could bring some intense drama and fans are ready to see where things head next.