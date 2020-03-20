Kelly Gale Slays In A Minuscule Pink Bikini During A Gorgeous Sunset On The Beach

Kelly Gale gave her 1.3 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a smoking hot new set of snaps that are getting noticed for more reasons than one.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s Friday afternoon Instagram update included two sizzling shots taken on the beach in Venice, California. In the images, Kelly was seen standing on the wet sand as the waves gently floated into the shore behind her. A gorgeous sunset filled the sky above her with beautiful pink, purple, and orange hues that alone made the upload hard to ignore, though the stunner’s bikini-clad figure had likely already done the job.

Kelly slayed in an itty-bitty pink two-piece that did way more showing than covering up, adding some serious heat to her page. The set included a skimpy top with thin straps that showcased her toned arms — one of the many results of the babe’s dedicated fitness routine. The garment also boasted a two-toned, triangle-shaped cups and a plunging neckline that left her decolletage bare and an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The Swedish bombshell also sported a pair of barely-there bikini bottoms that were equally-as risque, if not more. The wrap-style garment covered up only what was necessary and featured a daringly high-cut design that allowed Kelly to flaunt her sculpted thighs and lean legs. Its curved waistband was tied in dainty bows high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Kelly did not add any accessories to her beach day ensemble, ensuring that all eyes were on her flawless physique. Her dark tresses were damp from her time in the water and messily fell around her face as she posed for the camera. She also opted to go makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the lingerie model’s latest social media appearance with love. The double Instagram update has racked up over 25,000 likes within its first hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for Kelly’s jaw-dropping display.

“You look absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kelly was “drop-dead gorgeous.”

“Great shot of the sunset, and you as well,” a third admirer commented.

“I’ll be brief…I love you,” quipped a fourth follower.

Kelly is far from shy about showing off her sensational bikini body on her Instagram page. Another recent upload from the babe saw her strutting through LAX airport in a colorful two-piece swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 53,000 likes.