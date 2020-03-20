Elena Romanova Posts A Very Racy Snap On Instagram To Wow Her 1.2 Million Fans

Ukrainian model Elena Romanova, who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine, recently took to her Instagram page and shared a racy picture of herself, one which left very little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the snap, the model could be seen rocking a nude-colored lingerie set with a G-string thong. To spice things up, Elena posed for the snap while lying on a bed. She turned her back toward the camera and naughtily tugged at her thong to draw attention toward her bare derriere. This highly-NSFW snap can be viewed on Instagram.

Staying true to her signature style, Elena opted for a full face of makeup. However, she chose subtle colors to complement her simple lingerie. The application featured an ivory foundation that perfectly matched Elena’s skin tone. She dusted her cheeks with a pink blush, opted for a nude shade of lipstick, shimmery eyeshadow, heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara and well-defined eyebrows. Finally, the model wore her blond hair down.

To ramp up the glam, she had her perfectly-manicured nails painted with a pale orange polish and in terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of dainty silver stud earrings.

The shoot was carried out in a well-lit room. In the caption, Elena asked her fans to post their favorite emoji in the comments section in response to the steamy picture. She also lured her fans to visit her personal website to gain access to some “finger-licking good” content. The model also tagged her photographer, Moezart, in the snap for credits.

Within 15 hours of posting, the sexy snap garnered more than 33,000 likes and almost 800 comments in which fans and followers praised the hottie for her beautiful looks and hot figure. While most of the model’s admirers used subtly-flirtatious words and phrases to express their admiration for the hottie, others poured their hearts out by posting explicit comments.

“You are so hot!! A beautiful woman with an amazing booty. Love you,” one of her fans posted.

“Omg, you are so gorgeous. I want to quarantine with you!” another user chimed in.

“Stop the internet. You win for the day!” a third admirer wrote.

“Damn, I want to cover you in maple syrup coz you’re a sexy pancake!” a fourth follower remarked.

Other fans used words and phrases like “breathtaking capture,” “so delicious,” and “gorgeous smile,” to let Elena know how much they adore her.

The snap was also liked by many other models and influencers, including Gia Macool and Syd Wilder.