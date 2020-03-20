Kansas GOP Official Says Lack Of Chinese Immigrants Has Protected His State From Coronavirus

The Republican Chairman of the Riley County Commissioners in Kansas, Marvin Rodriguez, claimed last week that the state isn’t seeing as many cases of the coronavirus because they don’t have a large number of Chinese immigrants. Rodriguez compared the state to Italy, claiming that the European country has more Chinese people than Kansas and, as a result, has more cases of COVID-19.

“I’m paraphrasing, but he said we don’t have a problem here because Italy has a lot of Chinese people, and we don’t have that problem here,” he said, according to the Kansas City Star.

“Well, they say it came out of China,” he said, “and I’m not putting it past the Chinese government in communist China.”

Rodriguez was speaking at a meeting aimed at declaring an emergency in the city of Manhattan, Kansas, which ultimately took place, though the GOP politician says that he believes the move is an over-reaction that would ultimately hurt the economy of the area.

After being questioned by a journalist with the Star via telephone interview, he sought to clarify his claim. He said that his comment wasn’t meant to be offensive, but that he is aware that Italy has an existing problem with its health system because it has nationalized medicine. On top of that, he claims, a friend in the Navy said that there is a large Asian population in the country.

“There’s a garment industry and a lot of Chinese. If we were like Italy, we’d have it already.”

The state has confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and the reporter asked Rodriguez if he realized that speaking that way put Asian Americans at risk.

He went on to suggest that perhaps China had put the virus out intentionally, though he didn’t expand on why he might think they would do so.

When the journalist clarified that he meant China would export a virus on purpose, he responded that the rate of spread seemed suspicious.

“Normally, this kind of thing spreads slowly,” he said, so “I put two and two together. I’ve been around a long time, girl.”

Usha Reddi, Manhattan Kansas mayor, says that this kind of language makes citizens uncomfortable and less safe.

In recent days, President Donald Trump has also sought to put blame on China for the coronavirus pandemic. He has repeatedly called COVID-19 the “Chinese virus,” a term that critics say is both racist and xenophobic.