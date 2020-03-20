Gwen Stefani Shows Off Her Cowgirl Style With Blake Shelton In ‘Nobody But You’ Acoustic Video

Blake strums his guitar as his girlfriend taps her feet in the stunning, intimate video.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton released an acoustic version of their hit duet, “Nobody But You,” on Friday. This news alone would be enough to delight any fan of the talented couple, but Blake shared even more good news on his Twitter page. The “Hell Right” singer informed his followers that he and Gwen had also filmed a video for the stripped-down take on their love song, and he shared a link to it.

In the video, Gwen, 50, showed off her cowgirl style. Her eye-catching outfit included the same colorful jacket depicting a majestic Western landscape that she rocked for a surprise appearance with Blake, 43, during his “Friends and Heroes Tour” stop in Wichita, Kansas. Underneath the coat, she wore a tight black shirt.

The “Hollaback Girl” hitmaker was also rocking a pair of distressed faded skinny jeans accented with wing-like leather details on each side of the fly. On her feet, she wore a pair of cream-colored leather cowboy boots with stacked heels. Gwen accessorized her outfit with multiple necklaces, including one that had a large gold medallion pendant hanging from it.

Gwen wore her platinum blond hair down with a side part part. For her beauty look, she sported a neutral glossy lip, shimmery silver eye shadow, black eyeliner, and dark mascara on her lush, long eyelashes.

Blake was rocking blue jeans and dark blue button-down shirt with pockets on the chest. He had the garment’s sleeves rolled up. His footwear was a pair of dark brown textured cowboy boots.

Gwen and Blake filmed their video on a wooden deck against a serene backdrop of mountains, trees, blue sky, and fluffy white clouds. Gwen was leaning back against the deck’s rail, while Blake was sitting on it. He strummed an acoustic guitar as they sang, and Gwen tapped her feet.

Gwen and Blake’s special video surprise came after both musicians were forced to share some unhappy news with their fans. As reported by Rolling Stone, Gwen’s performance at the Houston Rodeo was canceled when the event was shut down early due to concerns over the spread of the deadly coronavirus. As for Blake, People reports that the country singer was forced to reschedule a few of his tour dates.

After experiencing so much disappointment, Gwen and Blake fans were thrilled to see their favorite couple thriving.

“Absolutely breathtaking. You two are so amazing!” read one response to the video on Blake’s YouTube page. “I personally want to thank you both for making extra videos so that we can enjoy seeing you (due to canceled concerts).”

“I love you guys. Hope y’all are makin it through this difficult time. Stay safe,” another fan wrote.

“Best gift during these sad times. Thank you guys,” a third commenter remarked.

The original version of “Nobody But You” was featured on Blake’s 2019 album Fully Loaded: God’s Country. The song’s music video was released earlier this year, and it was followed up by a special behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video.