Ainsley Rodriguez Shows Off Sculpted Physique In Blue Sports Bra And Patterned Shorts For ‘Squat Challenge’

Ainsley Rodriguez showed off her prowess for doing squats in the most recent video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a blue sports bra and a pair of patterned shorts, the Miami-based fitness model started with her knees bent in a wide-legged stance and an exercise band wrapped around them. She then stepped each foot out to the side before she jumped. In her caption, Ainsley recommended doing the exercise for 45 secs before taking a 15-sec rest.

She then moved on to doing squats into oblique twists and raised the alternating knee during each twist. After that, she tackled squats into calf raises which required her to get on her tiptoes after each squat. She went back to doing squat step-outs in the next clip but included a large step back to the combination this time, and used a yellow resistance band around her knees. While she showed herself only doing the exercise on one side, she advised fans to do it for 45 seconds on each leg with a 15-sec rest afterward. In the last video, she repeated the exercised but ditched the exercise band.

The post has been liked close to 25,000 times and more than 500 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, fans showered Ainsley with praise.

“Yes yes yes my friend I’m loving and feeling the power of positivity and energy from you,” one person wrote.

“Thank you so much for doing this! You’re amazing! I love following you!” another Instagram user added before including a fire and red heart emoji to their comment.

Amid the compliments, some fans had questions for Ainsley. One commenter wondered whether it was a good idea to work out with bare feet. In her reply, Ainsley said the forgoing footwear for the squat challenge was perfectly fine.

And then there were those who used the post as an opportunity to compliment Ainsley’s attractiveness.

“Wow you look gorgeous and beautiful,” a fan wrote before adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

Others thanked her for sharing this at-home workout because they can’t go out to the gym because of the coronavirus.

“LOVING these at-home workouts,” a third person wrote. “It’s been tough not being able to hit the gym.”

Ainsley shared comforting words of encouragement with the commenter in her reply.

This isn’t the first of Ainsley’s recent at-home workout videos. In a previous post, she exercised with kitchen towels under her feet as she performed mountain climbers, lunges, glute bridges and more.

The post has been liked over 25,000 times and close to 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.