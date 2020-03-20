Savannah Chrisley Shares ‘Anxiety Filled’ Selfie Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Savannah Chrisley broke her Instagram silence earlier today, sharing a beautiful selfie while pouring her heart out to her fans. Like many others in the United States and around the globe, the reality star admitted that she has been on edge as COVID-19 continues to spread.

“Throwback to a week or so ago when life was normal…I’ve been a little MIA recently and honestly it’s because I have been so anxiety filled with what’s going on in our world today,” she shared.

The 22-year-old went on to share that she hasn’t really been able to shut her brain off, explaining that she’s been staying up really late at night worrying about a number of things including COVID-19 itself as well as how the economy will recover and how people will make a livelihood going forward. However, the Atlanta native said that after speaking with her therapist, she has chosen to change her tune. Now, Chrisley says that she is choosing to remain positive and optimistic, believing that God has a plan for all of us. She also encouraged her fans, specifically the younger ones, to listen to the government and to stop partying and going out because it isn’t cool.

“While you may be having fun you could also be infecting someone extremely vulnerable…so please.. BE SELFLESS!”

In the photo itself, Chrisley sat in her car with the seat belt buckled across her chest. She wore her newly-cut tresses parted to the side with the majority of hair sweeping across her forehead. The reality star also wore a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, and light pink eyeshadow all the way to the top of her brow. She added a pair of diamond earrings to the look as well as a silver watch. Going along with the casual theme, she sported a plain white t-shirt.

The update has only been live on her page for a few short minutes but it’s already earned her over 9,000 likes in addition to well over 180 comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority commented to thank her for her kind and beautiful words.

“Hang in there. I feel the same as you. Just staying close to my family at this time. Lots of time together,” one follower wrote in addition to a single red heart emoji.

“I love you girl!!” one more added.

