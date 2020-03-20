Aylen Alvarez Flaunts Her Bombshell Figure In A Tiny Sports Bra And Curve-Hugging Leggings

Aylen Alvarez flaunted her curvaceous physique in sexy workout gear in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Cuban stunner took to her account on Thursday with an eye-popping new post that is getting noticed for more reasons than one. The upload included a single image of the model standing outside against a wooden fence with a gorgeous view of an open field and the mountains behind her. She wore a soft smile across her face as she gazed at the camera and held two iPhone 11s in her hands, which she announced in the caption of her post that she would be giving away to two lucky followers.

Aylen’s giveaway certainly seemed to induce some excitement in many of her 3.7 million followers — but that’s not all that got them talking. The brunette bombshell herself captivated her audience by showing off her incredible figure in a skimpy sports bra and leggings that did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The social media sensation stunned in a two-toned gray sports bra with thin straps that showed off her toned arms. The number featured a daringly low scoop neckline that exposed an eyeful of cleavage. Her fans, however, hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. It cut off just below her voluptuous chest, offering a teasing glimpse at her flat tummy.

Aylen also sported a pair of black-and-white, spacedye-patterned leggings that hugged her lower half in all of the right ways. The bottoms clung tight to her legs, defining her sculpted thighs and pert posterior. The garment also featured a unique, wrap-style waistband that sat high up on her hips, further accentuating her hourglass silhouette and toned torso.

The model kept things simple and accessorized with a single pendant necklace that added just the right amount of bling. She wore her long, dark tresses down and tucked back behind her ears. As for her glam, Aylen opted for a simple application of makeup that included a pink lipstick, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features shine.

Unsurprisingly, Aylen’s latest social media appearance was a huge hit with her fans. It has racked up over 50,000 likes within 16 hours of going live, as well as 700-plus comments. Several were from followers entering the babe’s contest for a new iPhone. Others took the time to leave compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Wow you’re simply gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“This is what a goddess looks like,” said another fan.

“As always, beautiful and cute and wonderful and amazing and magical and super sexy,” a third admirer gushed.

“Nice body,” quipped a fourth follower.

Aylen is far from shy about showing off her sensational figure on social media. Another recent upload from the model saw her putting on a busty display in a strappy black bodysuit. That look proved popular with her followers as well, earning more than 49,000 likes.