Walmart Will Give Cash Bonuses To Its Employees, Hire 150,000 New Workers

Walmart will provide its hourly employees with cash bonuses, and will hire 150,000 temporary workers at least through May, Mobile’s WKRG-TV reports. The move comes as the U.S. economy desperately needs an influx of consumer spending, and is hemorrhaging jobs, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the company said that on April 2, all of its hourly employees will receive a cash bonus based on their designation. Full-time hourly employees will get a bonus of $300, while part-time associates will get a bonus of $150. In total, the company will spend about $350 million on bonuses.

Those April bonuses are in addition to, not a replacement of, the regularly-scheduled bonuses that many Walmart employees were to receive in May.

“Walmart associates have gone above and beyond the call of duty in serving our customers during these unprecedented times. We want to reward our associates for their hard work and recognize them for the work that is in front of us,” said Doug McMillon, President and CEO.

Additionally, the company plans a major hiring push, hoping to bring on 150,000 new employees to work at its stores, discount clubs, and distribution centers. At the very least, those temporary jobs will last through the month of May, but the company promises that many of those temporary positions will be reworked into full-time positions.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” McMillon said.

Indeed, so keen on hiring new employees is the company that the application process is being expedited. What normally takes a couple of weeks is being streamlined to get applicants onto the work floor within 24 hours of applying.

The hiring push comes as the U.S. economy is beginning to feel the devastating effects of the worldwide coronavirus quarantine. Unable to travel or congregate in groups, Americans aren’t spending money at bars, restaurants, sports stadiums, theme parks, or multiple other industries, and the layoffs have already begun. So many people are applying for unemployment benefits, reports Buzzfeed News, that in some states websites are crashing.

Walmart, for its part, appears to be doing what it can to lessen the pain for its employees. According to a statement on the company’s website, employees who don’t feel up to coming to work can stay home without their absence counting against the company’s attendance policy. Employees in places where mandatory shelter-in-place orders are in effect, those employees who legally can’t come to work are still being paid.