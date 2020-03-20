Trump Administration Asking States To Delay Releasing Unemployment Numbers As Economy Tanks

In order to prevent further unsettling in the market, the Trump administration requested that state labor officials hold off on releasing the number of unemployment claims they’ve received. According to the New York Times, the Labor Department sent out an email on Wednesday requesting that states only release generalities like “a large increase” in unemployment claims, rather than specific numbers, a move likely made in order to reduce the impact that the coronavirus is having on the economy.

The request is yet another indication that the Trump administration is worried about the economic outlook after business were forced to shutter temporarily during the outbreak and the stock market has continually dropped to levels below where they were before Donald Trump took office.

“States should not provide numeric values to the public,” Gay Gilbert, administrator of the office of Employment Insurance, wrote. Instead, they should “provide information using generalities to describe claims levels (very high, large increase).”

Reportedly, some states were unsettled by the directions and one state sought to confirm with their attorney general to determine if they should withhold the numbers.

It’s already clear that people are losing their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, with a 33 percent spike last week alone in unemployment filings, something that experts say is clearly caused by the outbreak. Experts at Goldman Sachs say that they estimate 2.25 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits in the last week, a spike of eight times the amounts from previous weeks.

There are some concerns that unemployment numbers could reach as high as 20 percent in the future as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a number that hasn’t been seen in the United States since the Great Depression. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that without a rescue package from the Senate, the number wasn’t outside of the realm of possibility.

When asked about Mnuchin’s predictions, Trump dismissed the concerns, as CNN reports.

“I don’t agree with that — that’s an absolute total worst-case scenario,” he said. “We’re nowhere near it.”

The exact numbers will be released next Thursday, according to the email sent out to the states by the Labor Department.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on the country, with businesses like airlines and restaurants devastated as people hunker down in their homes. Most recently, the entire state of California was given the order to stay at home in order to prevent the spread of the disease.