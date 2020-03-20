Niece Waidhofer Nearly Falls Out Of Skimpy Black Bikini

Brunette bombshell Niece Waidhofer put her curves on display in a sexy social media share on Friday. The beauty’s latest Instagram update saw her looking smoking hot in a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit.

Niece’s bikini was about as small as it could get. In fact, it seemed like the top might have been a size too small, as her breasts looked they were about to fall out of it. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups that revealed plenty of underboob. The cups featured cutout sections that were adorned with small gold rings. The bottoms were about as revealing, covering up only what was necessary to keep the image safe for Instagram. They had three thin straps on the sides with several gold rings on the middle strap.

For the photo, Niece stood in front of a blank black wall. She grabbed one side of her bikini bottoms with one hand with a sultry expression on her face. The pose showed of her perfect hourglass shape as well as her flat abs and curvy hips.

Niece’s makeup looked flawless for the snapshot. Her eyes were framed with sculpted brows, dark eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks are contoured and she wore a nude shade on her lips.

The stunner wrote a lengthy caption about how she achieved her body — which was through almost $30,000 worth of plastic surgery. She aimed the message primarily at her female followers who often tell Niece that it is their goal to have a body like hers. She concluded the message by saying she wanted to be transparent.

Niece even took the time to answer some questions about the some of the work she had done.

Many of her female fans thanked her for being so honest. Most of her male followers also appreciated her candidness. It seemed that all of her fans agreed that she looked fabulous regardless of how many times she went under the knife.

“Thanks a lot for being honest. This will help people set realistic expectations,” one Instagram user wrote.

“At least you’re honest though and not trying to sell a protein supplement saying follow my regimen and you can be like me,” a second follower wrote.

“Your honesty is refreshing. Thank you,” a third fan told her.

“Wow. Amaizing [sic] honesty. You are hero of the day,” commented a fourth admirer.

