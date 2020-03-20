Krissy Cela Shows Off Fit Physique In Sports Bra And Shorts For ‘Sofa Workout’ On Instagram

British fitness trainer, Krissy Cela showed how to turn a simple piece of furniture into workout equipment in the most recent video series on her Instagram page. Dressed in a gray and green sports bra and shorts, the brunette beauty incorporated her living room sofa into each of the exercises in the circuit. Krissy started with a series of step-ups, which as the name suggests required her to take a big step up onto the couch and she performed a deep squat after she came back down. In text superimposed onto the video, she suggested doing 20 reps for four rounds.

The next clip saw her knock out a set of jumping squats which required her to rest one of her feet on the sofa behind her. After lowering her body until her front knee lined up to her toes, Krissy leaped into the air before landing and repeating the exercise. She recommended doing 20 reps of the exercise for four sets.

The next video saw her complete a set of box squats. For this exercise, she crossed her forearms in front of her chest and assumed a wide-legged stance. She then bent her knees for the squat, lowering her glutes until they touched the sofa.

In the fourth clip, she tackled a set of hip thrusts. She leaned her back against the sofa for this one while keeping her torso, hips and knees raised off the floor. She then lifted her hips upward and then lowered them to their original position, a couple of inches off of the ground.

The fifth video saw Krissy switch up her position for a series of elevated bridges. Instead of placing her back against the sofa, she lay on the floor face-up with her feet on the comfy-looking piece of furniture. She then thrust her hips upward much like the previous video.

The post has accumulated over 50,000 likes as of this writing and more than 700 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments fans praised her for the uniqueness of the sofa circuit.

“I will definitely be using this!!” one person wrote before adding two blue heart emoji to their comment. “This is such a good idea!!”

Another warned fans not to assume that the workout wasn’t challenging.

“The team is coming in CLUTCH with these amazing home workouts,” they wrote before adding fire emoji. “Don’t be fooled, they BURN. It’s amazing how that mind-muscle connection can influence your workouts.”

“Love this! It’s so great that you are doing workouts that accommodate everyone’s situation,” a third commenter gushed. “This is why we all admire you.”

Buttons the dog also got his fair share of attention with some fans commenting about his good behavior during the video.

“Why is your dog so chilled when you jump only 5cm away from his face,” a fourth Instagram user wrote.