Jen Selter Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique And Shares An At-Home Workout With Her Followers

Fitness trainer Jen Selter thrilled her 12.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a video clip in which she shared an at-home workout. The brunette bombshell filmed the video at home in the stunning minimalist New York City apartment in which she films a lot of her content.

In the sizzling video, Jen rocked a pair of blue high-waisted leggings that clung to her sculpted curves. The leggings had a wide waist band crafted from a slightly paler fabric than the remainder of the pants, drawing even more attention to her chiselled stomach.

She paired the leggings with a sports bra in the same soft blue hue. The sports bra exposed a hint of cleavage, as well as Jen’s sculpted shoulders and arms.

She added a burst of color to her otherwise pastel look with her choice of footwear. Jen wore a pair of neon orange sneakers to finish off the look. Her long brunette locks were pulled back in a low ponytail.

In the video, Jen proved to her followers that you don’t need a bunch of workout gear in order to get your sweat on at home. The stunner grabbed two small gray towels and used them as a key component of her workout, taking her fans through moves like side lunges, reverse lunges, alternating knee tucks and more. In the caption of the post, Jen even gave her fans with carpeted homes an alternative, suggesting that paper plates could potentially work as well.

The fit beauty worked out in front of the floor-to-ceiling windows that filled the space with light, and gave her a view of skyscrapers in the city. Her fans absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post racked up over 22,400 views within just 31 minutes. It also received 88 comments from her eager followers within the same time span.

“Jen that’s amazing,” one fan said.

“If you take a cloth instead of a towel you can clean the house in multitask style. Thanks for the home exercises I will def try it at home,” another follower with a unique suggestion commented.

“I would still need you for at least some motivation,” another fan said.

“Perfect as always,” one fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

Jen has been sharing all kinds of helpful information with her eager Instagram followers lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a short video clip in which she gave her fans a recipe for chocolate overnight oats. She made the recipe with the help of her BlendJet, a company that she is the co-owner of.