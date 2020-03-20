Thylane Blondeau Stuns In Makeup-Free Selfie

Thylane Blondeau took to Instagram to give her quarantined fans something to talk about with a gorgeous, makeup-free selfie. The model has only posted on her page sparingly in the last few days. Her last image was six days ago when the model rocked a camo face mask and reminded her fans to stay safe during this tough time. In the new update, the model added not just one but two new images.

In the first snapshot, Blondeau posed right in the middle of the up-close and personal shot. She parted her short, dark locks straight down the middle while the bottom rested on her shoulders. The French beauty kept things casual in a light gray tank top with thin spaghetti straps. Only a portion of her pants were visible in the image, but it looked like she was wearing a pair of navy sweats. Blondeau went makeup-free in the shot, letting her natural beauty shine through in the gorgeous shot.

To add to her outfit, the brunette beauty wore a thick gold chain necklace in addition to a thin gold necklace with a green leaf charm attached to the end. The second image in the series was a little different from the first one. In that particular photo, the 18-year-old added a green trucker hat with a round logo that read “Los Amigos” on the front. She rested her chin on her knees and pursed her lips for the camera in the selfie.

Since the update went live on her page, it’s earned “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” a ton of attention with over 130,000 likes in addition to well over 400 comments. Many of the model’s fans let Blondeau know that she looks beautiful while countless others told her to stay safe during this tough time.

“Most attractive girl in the galaxy,” one follower commented, adding a single heart-eye emoji.

“Any upcoming projects in modelling!? So excited!!!” a second Instagrammer asked.

“U are so beautiful I wish I could be your boyfriend,” another social media user chimed in.

“These are fantastic photos and I wish you a nice evening, dear Thylane,” one more added.

Earlier this month, The Inquisitr shared that the model sizzled in another selfie. In the image, she wore her long, dark locks slicked back in a high and tight ponytail while confessing to fans that she was going to attend the Miu Miu fashion show. Of course, that photo was taken during simpler times.