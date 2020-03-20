‘Jersey Shore’ Fans Appear To Be Disappointed In Jenni Farley’s Divorce Party Episode

Fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation appear to be disappointed in the series’ most recent episode, which focused on the finalization of Jenni Farley’s divorce from Roger Matthews. The show spent the better part of the hour-long episode planning and executing what they called a divorce party for the reality star.

The show’s latest installment featured two main storylines. The first was the cast’s interrogation of Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, peppering him with questions about life as a prison inmate. The group also spent time with Mike’s wife Lauren Sorrentino, giving the couple some sexy gifts to assist them in their pregnancy journey.

The second featured story was the finalization of Jenni’s divorce and the difficulties of co-parenting her two children, Greyson and Meilani, with her ex-husband as they hammered out visitation issues.

A storyline that could have dove deep into how difficult divorce can be on a couple as they learn to effectively co-parent turned into a raucous celebration of Jenni’s split, complete with drag queens and lots of Jersey Shore-style celebratory partying.

While there were moments in the episode where Jenni broke down in tears over the lingering issues between herself and her ex-husband, the majority of the episode was focused on making Jenni happy during this difficult time.

The episode included lots of dancing, drag queens, drinking, and a crown worn by Jenni with the word “divorced” written in block letters and covered in rhinestones. With that, the reality star also wore a sash that revealed her new relationship status.

The group, which included Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and Vinny Guadagnino, first went to a restaurant in Asbury Park, New Jersey, followed by a drag show.

It was during this show that Angelina brought Nicole, Jenni, and Deena on stage to ask them to be bridesmaids in her wedding. These episodes were filmed prior to the reality star’s nuptials to Chris Larangeira in November 2019.

“I bet your kids are gonna think that’s so cool when they grow up,” remarked one viewer after watching Jenni get a sexy lap dance from a drag queen on the episode and celebrating her divorce.

“She was single for 24 seconds no pun intended,” stated a second fan of the show, referencing the age of Jenni’s new boyfriend, professional wrestler Zack Clayton Carpinello.

“Divorce parties are classless,” commented a third fan.

“This show is getting old and WACK already,” noted a fourth Instagram user.