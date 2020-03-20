WWE’s Carmella Shows Off Bounteous Cleavage In Black Satin Bra While Blackberry Juice Drips Off Her

Carmella took to Instagram recently to show off her flawless figure. The WWE star, whose real name is Leah Van Dale, delighted her fans as she showed them exactly how much she enjoys her fruit.

The blonde left very little to the imagination when she wore a sexy little black bra. The satin material clung to her curves and enhanced her generous cleavage.

The pro-wrestler then added to the look with her accessories. She wore a modern four-stranded necklace with diamante pendants. She paired it with chandelier earrings that glinted ever so seductively, and a dress ring on her index finger.

Carmella vamped up her makeup for an edgier look. She wore a full face of makeup which highlighted her eyes. This included a bold eyebrow, lashings of mascara, eyeshadow, and heavy eyeliner for a smoky cat-eye look. On her lips, she painted a pale shade of pink lipstick. The athlete wore her blonde tresses in a daring high ponytail. The crimson background also added to the drama of the photo. Carmella slayed as she held the camera’s gaze with her wicked eyes.

Of course, Carmella’s pose is what had her fans raving about her latest offering. She crushed a few blackberries in her hand and opened her mouth suggestively for a taste of the fruit. The drupelets and dark red juice dripped down Carmella’s arm and hand in tantalizing sweetness.

The celebrity has an incredible following of 2.6 million people who she keeps happy by updating her social media pages regularly. Recently, she even let her fans know Corey Graves’ reaction when she told him that she loved him. They seem to love the inside scoop on one of their favorite female wrestlers.

Carmella’s fans love this particular photo. In fact, it’s already garnered close to 115,000 likes in the short time since she posted it. Some fans showed their appreciation for the pic by posting fire and heart emoji. Others took to the comments section to tell Carmella what they thought of her latest offering.

“The blacker the berry the sweeter the juice????,” one person commented.

Many fans couldn’t stop talking about how gorgeous Carmella looked in the shot. As one fan opined, “Ok wow how can someone be this pretty!”

Those who watch WWE know that she and Corey are the couple of the moment. Another follower complimented her by saying, “Beautiful as always Carmella. I hope you and Cory are staying safe.”