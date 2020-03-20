Doina Barbaneagra Sizzles In A Crop Top & High-Waisted Shorts In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Instagram model Doina Barbaneagra showed off her enviable figure in a cute crop top and high-waisted shorts in a brand new set of photos shared on March 19. The gorgeous Moldovan model put her killer body on display from several angles, posting three snapshots that captured her in a variety of alluring poses.

The stunner proudly flaunted her enviable curves in the skimpy outfit. For the first snap, Doina was standing on a walking path somewhere in Vienna. She faced the camera with a sultry look on her face, popping her left hip to the side and tugged at her shorts with her thumb. The afternoon sunshine draped her body with a golden glow.

In the second photo, the model was sitting on a wooden bench, crossing her legs, her head tilted to the side as she looked straight into the camera. In the last pic, Doina was seen standing next to a fence. She posed front and center as she looked to her left, her right leg forward, and tugged at her denim shorts.

Doina sported a pair of high-waisted black denim shorts that clung to her slender waist, pairing them with a printed halter-style crop top that featured a deep neckline that showcased her cleavage and left plenty of her taut tummy exposed. To complete her look, she wore a pair of edgy ankle boots with her sexy attire.

The brunette beauty’s makeup application included sculpted brows, voluminous mascara, a hint of blush, and a red lipstick. Her shoulder-length hair was parted in the middle and straight.

Doina wrote something about being “happy” in the caption of the post. She also tagged her outfit sponsor, Pretty Little Thing.

The latest update earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to Doina’s social media page to shower her with compliments and praises. Many of her followers hit the like button over 19,000 times and left more than 180 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some fans were left speechless, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“Hello pretty girl, you are looking so beautiful. Your skin is glowing!” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Beautiful legs! Beautiful everything. But aren’t you cold? Spring is here but still not as warm,” an admirer stated.

“Vienna is beautiful and so are you. Your photos give me joy at this difficult time. Stay safe always,” a third social media user added.

“How can someone look that good? You are a goddess,” a fourth Instagram follower wrote.