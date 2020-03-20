Ana Paula Saenz Flashes Her Perky Chest In A Cut-Out Bikini Top

Social media star Ana Paula Saenz kept her Instagram followers on their toes with yesterday’s photo share. The Mexican hottie showed some major skin in a racy cut-out bikini top, flashing her busty assets as she posed seductively for the camera.

The 21-year-old left little to the imagination in a hot-pink top that flaunted her cleavage. The item boasted a massive cutout that slashed across the front, exposing a copious amount of underboob. The cheeky bikini was a snug fit on the model‘s perky bust, and censored her curves with a narrow strip of fabric that pressed tightly against her bosom. The top featured a square neckline that was pulled low on her chest. Thin spaghetti straps framed her ample decolletage area, which was adorned with a trendy, gold pendant necklace.

Ana teamed up the vibrant top with a matching pair of skintight shorts. The garment sported a low waistline that sat well below her belly button, showcasing her impossibly flat tummy. The stunner showed off the ensemble in a pair of half-body shots centered on her famous hourglass curves and which showed her posing against a simple, beige wall.

In the first pic, Ana faced the camera with an intense look, adopting a sultry posture that highlighted her voluptuous figure. The babe showed off her toned midriff and chiseled abs, and teased a glimpse of her round hips. She held one finger on the corner of her mouth and parted her lips in a provocative way. A swipe to the next slide showed her posing from the profile to flaunt her tiny waist. The model seemed to be moments away from popping out of her bikini, and fixed the lens with a smoldering gaze. Her head was slightly tilted to the side and her hair brushed over her chest, calling even further attention to her pert bosom.

Ana sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup. She added extra bling to her sexy look with a pair of chic gold bangle bracelets, which she wore on the same wrist. The Bang Energy elite model traded her waist-long tresses for a trendy long bob, and wore her raven locks parted in the center. As fans will remember, she debuted her new hairstyle earlier this week, taking to Instagram to share a pair of photos wherein she rocked a crop top and skimpy Superman briefs while playing video games.

In her caption, Ana credited popular fashion retailer, Hot Miami Styles, for her skin-baring outfit. The upload stirred a lot of reaction from her eager fans, who clicked the like button more than 45,400 times and left 607 comments under her post.

“Always sexy,” wrote model and fashion designer Joselyn Cano, adding a two-hearts emoji.

“Bella,” commented fellow Bang Energy model Amanda Trivizas, leaving a heart emoji at the end of her post.

Fitness model Avital Cohen also chimed in. “Omg that look [fire emoji] sexyyyy doll,” penned the Israeli beauty, ending with a two-hearts emoji.