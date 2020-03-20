Lisa Lanceford Rocks Blue Sports Bra And Leggings For At-Home Abs Workout On Instagram

British fitness trainer Lisa Lanceford showed fans how they can keep their abs tight when working out from home. Dressed in a light blue sports bra and matching leggings, Lisa started the workout on the floor with a series of mountain climbers. In the text superimposed on the video, she suggested doing 20 reps for four sets and advised viewers to maintain a straight back while bringing the knees toward the chest.
The next clip saw her tackle a set of plank hip dips which required her to twist her hips from side to side while she held the plank position. She then lowered her body closer to the ground and repeated the same exercise. In her caption, she suggested doing 12 reps for four sets.
In the next video, Lisa moved on to doing Russian twists. This exercise started with a situp before Lisa performed a lateral twist of her torso. Then she lowered herself onto her back once more and stretched her arms above her head.
An exercise called “half Wipers” was next in the circuit. For this one, Lisa lay on her back and turned her legs and hips to one side. She then pushed each foot down before repeating the motion on the next side.
The post has been liked more than 30,000 times as of this writing and more than 200 Instagram users have commented on it thus far. In those comments, fans thanked Lisa for sharing the workout demonstration, in light of the gym closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“What a great workout! We need all the home workout inspiration right now,”one person wrote.
“Thank you, Lisa so much for taking time to keep us motivated thru this time,” another added.
“Thank you for posting your home workouts they help sooo much! I usually use your other gym videos but these are amazing too especially since there are no gyms opened,” a third commenter remarked.
“Thank you for these home gyms – really!!!!! In quarantine in Prague – these are just perfect,” a fourth Instagram user gushed.
This isn’t the first time that Lisa has shared a home workout video since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a previous video, she showcased a leg workout that incorporated a large bag of rice. During the circuit, Lisa performed sumo squats, lunges, and calf raises. The video has been like over 35,000 times and close to 1,000 Instagram users have commented on it.