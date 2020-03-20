Pixar’s ‘Onward’ Gets Accelerated Home Release, Hits Disney+ April 3

The coronavirus has forced production studios to change all of their theatrical plans.

Given fears around spreading the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, it’s not exactly a surprise that people aren’t rushing to movie theaters right now. As a result, production studios have had to get creative to adapt to the self-quarantining that many people have elected to participate in. Disney is one of those studios, and they’ve just announced that Onward, which was released in theaters in March, will hit Disney+ on April 3, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The movie will also be available to purchase on video on-demand on Friday at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. It will be available on Movies Anywhere, and will cost $19.99.

“While we’re looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes,” said director Dan Scanlon and producer Kori Rae in a joint statement.

Onward hit theaters just two weeks ago, on March 6. In the time since its release, though, many theaters have begun shutting down in response to the virus, or because they were mandated to by state governments. The movie earned $68 million worldwide in its opening weekend, and $40 million at the domestic box office. The sum marked an all-time low for Pixar as a studio.

Onward stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as brothers living in a fantasy world where magic has all but disappeared, as fantastical creatures like elves embrace the convenience of technology. On his 16th birthday, Ian, voiced by Holland, receives a gift from his deceased father that allows Ian to bring him back for 24 hours. When the spell malfunctions, Ian and his older brother, voiced by Pratt, are forced to go on a mystical quest to finish the spell and reunite with their father.

The decision to push Onward to VOD and Disney+ way ahead of schedule is just the latest move that Disney has made in response to the coronavirus. The studio announced last week that Frozen 2 would be debuting on Disney+ months ahead of schedule, and they also announced an earlier VOD demand plan for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Like virtually every other studio, Disney has also delayed the releases of many of its most high-profile films, including Mulan and Black Widow, and they’ve also halted production on many of their upcoming projects, including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Little Mermaid and Shrunk.