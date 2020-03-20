Colin Jost Pokes Fun At His Own Appearance In New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Photo

Saturday Night Live head writer and “Weekend Update” anchor Colin Jost took to Instagram to poke fun at his own appearance in an updated cast photo featuring the current comedians and stars of the show’s 45th season.

In the accompanying caption to the three-part photo upload, which features all 17 current cast members, Colin stated that he looked like a sales representative for a major real estate company. The company he cited, the Corcoran Group, was founded by Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran in the 1970s.

Pictured left to right in the photo are Melissa Villasenor, Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Colin, Beck Bennett, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, and Alex Moffat.

Fans thought the photo was wonderful and the comment Colin made about himself hysterical.

The funnyman’s self-deprecating wit shone through in the post. Colin and fellow Saturday Night Live head writer Michael Che anchor “Weekend Update” and write many of the other skits featured on the series.

In the image, Colin is wearing a trim-fitting, black two-piece suit. He paired that with a royal blue dress shirt that had a tiny print throughout.

The soon-to-be husband of Academy Award nominee Scarlett Johansson finished off his fashion look with brown suede dress shoes.

“This is one of my favorite casts. I’ve been watching for as long as I can remember and this generation is going to be remembered as a classic,” said one fan of the series.

“So bummed that you’ve been postponed. However, I’m glad you’re all staying safe. Great photo, too,” noted a second Instagram viewer.

“I really really needed this belly laugh. Thank you, sir!! And congrats on those sales!” commented a third fan.

“I think there’s a Bravo real estate show calling your name!!!!” joked a fourth fan.

Colin shared the new image during a period of time when the future of Saturday Night’s Live’s current season is uncertain. The show suspended the production of new episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic through the beginning of April.

Prior to the shutdown, the late-night comedy sketch series only had five episodes left for the season.

The next episode of SNL was to feature the actor John Krasinski, who was slated to host Episode 16 of the series’ 45th season and promote his film A Quiet Place Part II. The musical guest was scheduled to be Dua Lipa.

SNL has not posted any updates regarding its hiatus on the show’s official social media accounts.