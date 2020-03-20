Dua Lipa Plays It Safe & Passes Time In A Bubble Bath

Singer Dua Lipa showed her 40+ million Instagram followers how she is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak. Like many others, she is staying inside. On Friday, she shared a post that saw her passing the time in the most relaxing way — in a bubble bath.

The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress shared two photos that showed her sitting in a bathtub filled with bubbles. The bathroom had mirrored walls, and it appeared that Dua took the pictures herself as her phone could be seen propped up on one side of the tub. It seemed that the only thing she wore was a multicolored banana on her head.

In the first snapshot, Dua sat in the middle of the tub with bubbles strategically placed to keep certain areas of her body covered. Her knees were out of the water and she leaned forward with a handful of bubbles close to her face. She blew the bubbles while looking at the camera. The photo captured small clumps of bubbles in mid-air before they hit the water.

In the second picture, Dua covered her body with more bubbles as she leaned against the side of the tub. She rested one soapy hand on the edge of the tub as she gave the camera a pouty look.

The “Don’t Start Now” singer wore a light application of makeup that included blush on the apples of her cheeks and a pink gloss on her full lips.

In the caption, she wrote that she was passing time.

The post was an instant hit, receiving more than 500,000 likes within an hour of when she shared it.

Judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji left in the comments section, her fans loved seeing her in the candid shots.

Many of her fans were eager to hear new music and urged her to release some new songs. Others complimented her on the stress-relieving idea as well as her good looks.

“Must say that you are looking gorgeous,” one Instagram user told her.

“honestly how can you be this pretty,” another admirer wrote.

“I wish I looked that cute in the bath,” joked a third follower.

“I nearly died watching this. I love you so much,” gushed a fourth fan.

Dua is among many celebrities who are encouraging the public to practice safety protocols as the world attempts to grapple with the virus.

Not too long ago, Dua flaunted her curves in a lemon yellow bodysuit while posing on an old stationary bicycle.