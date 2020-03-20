Chanel West Coast Rocks Low-Cut Tank & Leather Shorts For House Tour

While most of her fans are at home waiting for quarantine to end, Chanel West Coast took to Instagram to share a video of her own crib, and she was clad in a hot little outfit.

In the caption of the image, the rapper explained that she was doing a tour of her house for In Touch Weekly. She only shared a short clip from the tour on her own Instagram page, directing fans to the magazine’s website to check out the full video. The short clip starts off with the Ridiculousness star opening her front door and speaking to the camera.

“What’s up In Touch Weekly? This is your girl Chanel West Coast and I’m about to give you a tour of casa West Coast, come on in,” she said.

The video then panned to a few different spots in the singer’s home including a vibrant pink wall with green leaves on it as well as a big neon sign that read “Chanel West Coast.” The 31-year-old looked drop-dead gorgeous, wearing her long brunette locks down and parted in the middle. She added a few small curls to the end of her mane as she rocked a stunning application of makeup including smoky eyeshadow. She lined the top and bottom of her eyes with dark liner and added some mascara as well.

The California native showed some serious skin in a low cut white tank top that flaunted plenty of cleavage for the camera. West Coast tucked in her shirt to a pair of black leather shorts and a few of her black tattoos on her wrists were also on display in the clip. To complete her outfit, she sported a dainty silver necklace with a small charm on the end.

Since the post went live a few hours ago, it’s earned the MTV star a ton of attention with fans clicking the like button over 18,000 times and giving it over 350 comments.

“Wow you are the most beautiful and gorgeous girl ever,” one Instagrammer raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“I love you so much..you are so hot,” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Chanelllll I love you marry me, you’re the only reason I watch ridiculousness,” another fan pleaded, adding a series of flame and smiley face emoji.

Earlier this week, The Inquisitr shared that West Coast sent fans’ temperatures soaring with another photo — that one was arguably a little bit sexier. For the photo op, she only wore a pair of black pasties.