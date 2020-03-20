Brunette Babe Amanda Cerny Shows Off Curvy Waist In High-Cut, Lacy Bodysuit On Instagram

Amanda Cerny gave fans a rare glimpse at her fit body in a new post on Instagram on Friday. In a photo on her feed, the brunette YouTuber rocked an elegant yet sexy, lacy white bodysuit that showed off just the right amount of skin.

The photo showed Amanda leaning up against a green hedge wall. Sunlight washed over her body from off-camera as the rays bounced off her tan skin. She looked eager to bask in the glow in her tiny one-piece, which did nothing but favors for her tiny waist.

The bodysuit featured thin, lace details in stripes across the slightly sheer, white fabric. The top of Amanda’s one-piece was cut in triangular cups with a low-cut neckline that just barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides.

The skintight fabric hugged Amanda’s flat, toned tummy closely, while the lace stripes drew attention to her hourglass figure. On the bottom, the bodysuit featured high cuts that came up above her hips, putting her toned thighs and pert derriere on display. Faded tan lines could be seen on Amanda’s legs.

Amanda did not add any accessories to her outfit, but she did rock a natural face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, nude-colored eyeshadow, dark lashes, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, brown hair was sprawled out all around her head in messy waves against the wall.

The model posed with her upper body pressed against the wall and her lower body arched in a way that showed off her figure. She closed her eyes and parted her lips as the light poured over her.

In the caption, Amanda asked fans where their imaginary home would be.

Amanda’s post garnered more than 330,000 likes and just over 1,440 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your heart maybe,” one fan said in response to her caption.

“I’ll be brief… I love you,” another user added.

“Lookin’ amazing,” a third fan said with a red heart.

“Sooooo cute,” a fourth follower wrote.

Amanda always drives her fans wild with her posts. Last month, she turned the heat up to the max when she rocked fishnets and red heels in another post that garnered nearly 900,000 likes.