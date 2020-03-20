Brunette Babe Amanda Cerny Shows Off Curvy Waist In High-Cut, Lacy Bodysuit On Instagram

Amanda Cerny gave fans a rare glimpse of her fit body in a new post on Instagram on Friday. The brunette YouTuber rocked an elegant yet sexy look, as her lacy white bodysuit showed off just the right amount of skin.

Amanda’s post showcased the YouTuber as she leaned against a green hedge wall. Her body was washed in sunlight as the rays bounced off her tan skin. While she pressed her upper body pressed against the wall, the model arched her lower body in a way that showcased her incredible figure. Cerny closed her eyes and parted her lips as the light poured over her.

Amanda looked eager to bask in the glow while wearing a tiny one-piece, which looked absolutely stunning on her tiny waist. The bodysuit featured thin lace details in stripes across the slightly sheer white fabric. The top of Amanda’s one-piece was cut in triangular cups with a low-cut neckline that just barely contained her busty chest. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center and on the sides.

The skintight fabric hugged Amanda’s toned tummy closely, while the lace stripes drew attention to her hourglass figure. On the bottom, the bodysuit featured high cuts that rose to just above her hips, which put her toned thighs and pert derriere on display. Faded tan lines could be seen on Amanda’s legs.

Amanda did not add any accessories to her outfit, but she did rock a natural face of makeup. The brunette’s look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlights, nude-colored eyeshadow, dark lashes and a nude color on her full lips. Her long brown hair was sprawled out around her head as it spread out in messy waves against the wall.

In the caption, Amanda asked fans where their imaginary home would be.

Amanda’s post garnered more than 330,000 likes and just over 1,440 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the babe’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Your heart maybe,” one fan said in response to her caption.

“I’ll be brief… I love you,” another user added.

“Lookin’ amazing,” a third fan said with a red heart.

“Sooooo cute,” a fourth follower wrote.

Amanda always drives her fans wild with her posts. Last month, she turned the heat up to the max when she rocked fishnets and red heels in another post that garnered nearly 900,000 likes.