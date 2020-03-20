Stephanie Sanzo Rocks Olive-Green Sports Bra And White Shorts For At-Home Lifting Workout On Instagram

Australian fitness model Stephanie Sanzo recently took to Instagram to show fans how they can keep up with their weightlifting schedule despite coronavirus-induced gym closures. Dressed in an olive-green sports bra and white shorts, the muscled mom-of-two started her circuit with a series of dumbell squats which she did with one weight held in front of her chest.

In the next clip, she switched to doing Romanian deadlifts with two dumbbells, holding them in front of her thighs as she completed her reps. The third video saw her tackle a series of lunges with the dumbells at her sides and in the fourth she performed a set of hip thrusts with the weight placed on her pelvis.

In the fifth clip, Stephanie whipped out a red resistance band for a set of hip abductors. For this exercise, she placed the band around her upper thighs while she sat on the floor with her knees raised. She then spread her knees and closed them to complete her reps.

She moved on to banded squats in the next clip during which she kept the resistance band in the same position as seen in the previous video. But the band disappeared during the next exercise, a set of sit-ups that she did with one knee raised and the other outstretched.

Stephanie ended the circuit in the next clip which saw her hold a plank position until the video faded to black.

The post has been liked over 25,000 times as of this writing and more than 400 Instagram users have commented on it. In those comments, fans showed their appreciation for the exercise demonstration.

“You are so great,” one person wrote before including a red-heart emoji in their comment. “Thanks for the inspo.”

“Gorgeous,” another Instagram user added. “Love your home-based workouts, Steph.”

Thanks for sharing. I’ll include the exercises in my today’s workout. Stay safe

But amid all of the compliments, some fans had questions. One inquisitive commenter asked about the position of her leg during the clip where she did situps.

“Just curious, why is your right leg straightened in your second last video? For isolation? Love your energy, btw!!!”

In her reply, Stephanie explained that this exercise is called the “McGill Sit up and that the leg is kept straight to intensify the engagement of the abdominal muscles without compromising the lower back.

Stephanie also used her post to promote her new at-home workout program on the SWEAT app. In her caption, she revealed that includes supersets and and circuit style training so that users can maintain their progress towards their fitness goals.