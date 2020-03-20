Angeline Varona Stuns In Leopard-Print Bikini On Instagram

Social media influencer Angeline Varona gave her 2.5 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Friday, March 20, when she shared a smoking hot new update. The 26-year-old model looked amazing in a skimpy animal-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Instagram fans of Angeline know that the model recently took a trip to Cancun, Mexico, and while she was there, she took a lot of pics rocking different bikinis to share on her social media page.

In the new update, the bombshell from Miami sported a leopard-print, two-piece bathing suit with an off-the-shoulder top that featured padded cups that barely held her perky chest in place. As a result, a glimpse of her underboob was seen, much to the delight of her fans. She paired the top with matching bikini bottoms that hugged her slender hips, highlighting her slim frame.

In the first photo, Angeline posed with her right hip angled to the side, her right hand raised to her head, as she looked straight into the camera and gave a sultry gaze. As her arm was raised, an ample amount of underboob was seen. In the next snap, she did a similar pose, only this time, she looked to her left, smiling. All of her hair was tossed to one side, cascading her shoulder and grazing her breast.

The Latina hottie kept her long brunette hair down in messy waves and wore a full face of makeup that consisted of groomed eyebrows, several coats of mascara, as well as a light application of dark red lipstick.

Angeline wrote a short caption and tagged Fashion Nova in the post and photo. She also added several hashtags such as “fashion,” “Cancun,” “wild,” among others.

The latest Instagram upload has earned more than 93,000 likes and upwards of 720 comments after 12 hours of going live on her account. Many of her admirers flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where they left compliments for her latest jaw-dropping display, while others dropped a combination of emoji.

“Wow, I needed this. I love your bikini and you are so gorgeous,” one of her followers commented on the post.

“You look stunning in this bikini. You are marvelous. Your beauty makes me speechless,” another admirer echoed, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so hot and exotic, half your boobs from below is exposed. I love these photos,” a third social media user wrote.

“Angie, you’re a beautiful young woman, stay safe with everything going on with this virus,” a fourth Instagram fan added.