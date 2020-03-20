Melissa Gorga’s Surprising Response To Fan Who Told Her To Join The Celebrity Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Melissa Gorga had a surprising response to a fan who — after seeing several dancing videos The Real Housewives of New Jersey star made for the app TikTok — believed she should join the celebrity cast of the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

The reality star began sharing dance clips to her Instagram account for those followers who have not yet download the TikTok app.

In response to her dancing solo and showing off some serious booty shaking to the song “Say So” by P.J. Morton, fans flooded the comments section to share their feelings about her sassy and sexy moves.

There was even one comment that Melissa responded to directly, leading fans to wonder if a spin on the Dancing with the Stars ballroom floor could be in her future.

When one user wrote she saw the “next contestant on dancing with the stars,” Melissa responded with three emoji — one blowing a kiss and two laughing.

Dancing with the Stars is currently on hiatus until the fall when the 29th season of the ABC series is slated to return to its regular Monday night slot. There have not been any cast announcements made by the series as yet. These generally are made one month before the competition show is set to air.

Other fans were quick to respond to the dance sequence the reality star shared.

“Do it Melissa!” suggested another follower of the mother of three.

“Agree!! I’ll watch if the Real Housewives of New Jersey is on!” a third fan responded.

“She would win it,” a fourth admirer remarked.

The clip began with a shot of what appears to be the Gorga family room, where an oversized gray sofa could be seen. Pillows in different gray tones were arranged on the couch. The room also displayed a gray rug and cream-toned wallpaper.

Melissa cut a stark figure in the clip, wearing her hair in a cute ponytail and little makeup on her youthful face. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star also had on oversized silver hoop earrings.

The reality star sported a black long-sleeved shirt with a boat neck, which tied at the waist and showed off a bit of her stomach. She donned tight black leggings that clung to her every curve as well, finishing off her casual fashion with black sneakers.

Melissa danced her way through the 15-second clip, flipping her ponytail from side to side and acting both sweet and sassy as she gyrated her way through the tune.