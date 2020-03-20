Here Are Some Of The Reasons People Are Ignoring The Coronavirus Quarantine

At least one analysts points to the Trump administration's early downplaying of the situation.

As millions of people across the country and across the world practice “social distancing” and isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, a small percentage are ignoring health officials’ advice and congregating in large groups. For example, by now you’ve no-doubt seen the pictures of college kids on Spring Break congregating on Florida beaches, or have read about restaurant owners refusing to close the doors, despite orders from officials.

Analysts have suggested a few reasons for this, including the Trump administration’s early downplaying of the severity of the pandemic, or a general attitude that Americans don’t like being told what to do, as Yahoo News reports.

Here are some of those reasons.

The Trump Administration Initially Brushed Off The Severity Of The Pandemic

Evan Vucci-Pool / Getty Images

A CNN report from earlier this week lays out the myriad of ways in which the Trump administration, at least initially, appeared to not take the pandemic seriously. For example, he suggested that it would “disappear” via a “miracle” or warmer weather, or that Democrats were “overyhyping” the pandemic.

Although Trump has since begun appearing to take the virus seriously, some Americans may have been lulled into a false sense of safety, suggests Yahoo News writer Mike Bebernes.

The Lack Of Testing Equipment Likely Obfuscates How Many People Are Infected

Amir Levy / Getty Images

Every day, the number of confirmed cases in the U.S. increases. But, the number of confirmed cases is only part of the story. Though there may be “only” 14,000 or so cases of COVID-19, the number of people actually infected is likely considerably higher; we just don’t know it yet because we lack the amount of test kits we need.

The seemingly-small number of confirmed cases, likely nothing approaching the actual number of cases, may have instilled a belief in some Americans that the coronavirus “problem” isn’t a problem at all.

Some Americans Simply Don’t Like Being Told What They Can And Can’t Do

Downtown Nashville is undefeated. pic.twitter.com/BFIOzukFct — Janna Abraham (@SportsPundette) March 15, 2020

“Rugged individualism,” as some commentators call it, is part of the American DNA. And while that can-do attitude, and putting aside of the rules, may have worked in some cases, in this case it could result in the health care system being overwhelmed.

Writing in GQ, Julia Ioffe explains the attitude she sees in many Americans when it comes to isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is my choice whether I go to school or work or a social gathering leaking snot, and you can’t tell me otherwise,” she writes.

Similarly, writing in New York Magazine, Sarah Jones posits that Americans, absent socialized medicine unlike most of the rest of the developed world, believe that their health is an individual choice, not one that affects the community.

“The absence of any seriously developed health-care infrastructure abandons people to muddle through on their own,” she writes.

For The Greater Good, You Must Practice Social Distancing

We can’t stop the virus, but together, we can slow it down. We must stay apart in every social setting, whether standing, sitting or shopping. #ItsInOurHands #COVID19 #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/r4K2S0GQB5 — HSE Ireland (@HSELive) March 20, 2020

Despite the large numbers of people not taking the coronavirus seriously, the fact remains that this is a literal matter of life and death. A healthy young person may contract the virus and display no symptoms, but then he or she could easily pass it on to their elderly or sick relatives. Already our hospitals are stressed, and things are going to get worse before they get better, say health officials.

For these reasons, it is imperative that everybody, regardless of their political affiliation, their age, or how healthy they are, needs to look at the big picture and follow the advice of health professionals and limit close contact with other people, particularly in large groups.